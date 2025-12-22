Commanders Sign Cardinals QB

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will now need to find a new backup quarterback, as the Washington Commanders are signing Jeff Driskel off their practice squad according to Ben Standig.

Driskel was most recently signed to Arizona back on Nov. 6. but did spend 2024 with Washington, so the familiarity helps with the Commanders battling injury issues to Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota.

Driskel also was with Arizona back in 2023.

The Cardinals' will now look for another passer on the roster to backup Jacoby Brissett and Kedon Slovis. Arizona has just two games left in the season while the Commanders are also eliminated from postseason contention.

By signing Driskel off Arizona's practice squad, he's required to be on the active roster this week in Washington.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) calls an audible against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are 3-12 entering their final two-week stretch of the season after losing Week 16's home finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

Injuries have played a massive part of this season, which includes practically every position group to various extents.

“It makes it tough, but we kind of talked about it last night. When you do get the opportunity to go out there, you have to find a way to keep yourself in there," Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett said on the pile of injuries.

"A lot of those guys came up and stepped up. I mean, look at our running backs today. I thought they played their asses off. (C) Hijalte (Froholdt) goes down, ' Gainesy'(C Jon Gaines II) steps in at center, (RG) Hayden (Conner) comes in at guard and don't miss a beat. As a quarterback, as a player and as a teammate, that's what you want to see. You want to see those guys fill in and don't drop the ball, and I think those guys today did a great job of that.”

He also added:

“It's tough. Because we already are down (so many) guys, so it's tough to see the guys that you know put in the work with go down. It's very unfortunate and you can't prevent it. That's the sorry part about it, but you see the amount of respect when one of our guys goes down and you see everybody on the team going up to those guys--however today happened. You see the love that we have for each other, and you try to pick up the play and try to build a little bit more because you know that person that went down wishes they were out there.”

