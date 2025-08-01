Carlos Correa Shares Thoughts on Trade, Reuniting With Astros
Carlos Correa is back.
One day after the Twins traded Correa back to the Astros, Correa was present with the team ahead of their game against the Red Sox on Friday.
"It's been great. [His former Astros teammates] treated me like I never left," Correa told reporters. "It feels good to be in this clubhouse again and spend the time with great guys and great players."
At just 17 years old, Correa became an Astro when they selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2012 draft. He made his MLB debut in 2015, and by 2017, made his first All-Star Game and helped the Astros win the World Series. He went on to make three All-Star Games with the Astros and was part of the organization for nearly a decade before signing with the Twins in March 2022.
Correa has spent the past three and a half seasons with the Twins, but with Minnesota trading away many players and not looking like contenders anytime soon, Correa opted to waive his no-trade clause and return to Houston.
" I never thought this would happen," Correa said. "When it started developing, we were in constant conversations with the front office of Minnesota. When it finally happened, I called my wife. That's when it started kicking in. It was surreal."
The Gold Glove-winning shortstop will now play third base as he re-joins the Astros. He will look to help Houston maintain their lead in the American League West and go after their third World Series title.