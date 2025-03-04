CeeDee Lamb Explains Why He Restructured Contract With Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys made a major roster adjustment on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly restructured the contract of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
The move creates $20 million in salary cap space for the Cowboys heading into the 2025 season according to ESPN's Todd Archer. In a tweet following the report, Lamb explained why he decided to restructure.
"I want to win," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "It's gonna take more than just myself."
An unselfish move from the 25-year-old.
Lamb's contract adjustment comes just one year into his four-year, $136 million deal he signed last August. The Cowboys have nearly 20 pending unrestricted free agents heading into next season and now have just under $18 million in salary cap space to work with according to Over the Cap.
EVP Stephen Jones told The Athletic's Jon Machota last month that the team plans to be "selectively aggressive" when the NFL's new league year opens next week. Their three-time All-Pro wide receiver's newly tinkered-with deal will hopefully allow them to do that.
The Cowboys went just 7-10 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020. They parted ways with Mike McCarthy following the campaign and will now lean on Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach.