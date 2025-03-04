Cowboys Restructure WR CeeDee Lamb's Contract to Free Significant Cap Space
The Dallas Cowboys restructured star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's contract on Tuesday in order to open up $20 million in cap space, ESPN's Todd Archer reported.
The move gives the Cowboys more financial flexibility as they face several important decisions this offseason, led by Dallas star pass rusher Micah Parsons's search for a lucrative contract extension.
Lamb signed his four-year, $136 million deal last August, keeping him signed through the 2028 season. The details of his restructured contract have not been released yet.
This news comes shortly after the Cowboys reached an agreement with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa on a four-year contract worth $80 million on Tuesday.
During the 2024 season, which was Lamb's fifth in Dallas, the receiver tallied 152 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns. He missed the final two games of the season while dealing with an injured shoulder.