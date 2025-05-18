CeeDee Lamb Had Honest Three-Word Take on New Cowboys WR George Pickens
The Dallas Cowboys will roll out a slightly revamped offense this fall that features quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb... and new trade acquisition George Pickens.
Pickens was sent to Dallas earlier this month in a stunning trade that marked the end of the mercurial receiver's up-and-down three-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens and the Steelers parted on not-too-friendly terms after the young wideout's latest drama-filled season, complete with costly unsportsmanlike penalties, bizarre dust-ups with defenders and reportedly strained tensions with coach Mike Tomlin.
As Pickens prepares to turn over a new page in Dallas, some fans are already harboring concerns over his potential chemistry with Lamb. But, Lamb put those concerns to bed in a public appearance with Pickens at Kyler Murray's inaugural celebrity softball game in Arizona this weekend.
"We both ones," Lamb told a reporter, as Pickens stood right next to him.
"It ain't no A, B, none of that," continued Lamb. "You look over there, you see one. You look over here, you see another one. So do what you gotta do with that."
Lamb’s comments have since made the rounds on social media, with Cowboys teammate Micah Parson hilariously chiming in on his X account, "Ceeedee done found a new best friend."
It would appear as though Lamb is more than happy to share his target share with Pickens, who served as the Steelers' most formidable deep threat last year and led the team with 103 targets while racking up 59 catches for 900 yards.
Lamb, who boasts four career 1,000-yard campaigns to Pickens's one and has earned four consecutive Pro Bowl nods, could arguably be considered the more talented as well as the more reliable WR1. However, Lamb clearly doesn't want fans to think of them that way and has graciously welcomed Pickens onto the team—and maybe helped massage his ego a little bit, too.
Whether the Cowboys' new star receiving duo will deliver on promises or explode in a spectacular fashion remains to be seen this season.