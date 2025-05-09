Steelers GM Explains How George Pickens Trade Came About
In his first public comments since trading talented but touch-and-go wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers Omar Khan shared a bit more about how the deal came about.
"It sort of happened quickly. We had some people inquire during the draft. Nothing that really made sense," Khan told the media on Friday. "And the Cowboys reached out ... earlier this week, and they proposed something for us to think about. We had conversations internally. We also had some conversations with George's agent, Dave [Mulugheta], who I have a good relationship with, and we discussed where things have been with George, where they are, and where things could go with George. And this trade makes sense for everyone."
"We just kind of talked about it, lots of serious conversation, honest conversations, and we just felt that a fresh start for both sides was the right thing," he added, noting that Mulugheta never vocalized a desire for Pickens to be dealt.
The GM also took a moment to address the team's depth at wide receiver, which will obviously look quite different without the dynamic Pickens in the mix.
"We wouldn't have done this if we didn't feel good about the receiver situation, about our depth there," Khan said. "I know people make a comparison about last year. It's not even close to being the same."
As for what's different, "Obviously, we made the investment with DK [Metcalf]," Khan continued. "We've had another year with some of the young guys and gotten to know them, watch them develop. We added Robert Woods. Roman [Wilson] is healthy. I've seen him the last couple weeks out here and how he's doing, and we saw how he was progressing at the end of last year. Obviously, he didn't get the chance to get on the field, but there was some excitement there. But we have a good group."
If the opportunity to add another receiver presents itself, however, Khan is not ruling out another acquisition.
"If there's an opportunity to add a playmaker and offense, regardless of whether it's a receiver or whatever it is, we're gonna look into it," he noted. "And if it makes sense, it makes sense. But there's always good players available."
Pickens recorded 2,841 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns across 48 games played with the Steelers. In Dallas, he should prove an exciting new target for QB Dak Prescott and a solid complement to WR1 CeeDee Lamb.