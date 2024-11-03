CeeDee Lamb Looked Hurt During Cowboys Loss to Falcons
The Dallas Cowboys had another nightmare game in Week 9. After leaving Ezekiel Elliott home for disciplinary reasons, the Cowboys lost their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, to simultaneous hamstring and hand injuries.
Then as the game went on with Cooper Rush at quarterback, star receiver CeeDee Lamb started to get banged up. At one point, on third-and-11, Rush threw the ball deep to Lamb who tried to make a diving catch only to land hard on his right shoulder. Lamb took a lot of time getting up and was clearly uncomfortable as he made his way back to the sideline.
Up to that point Lamb had eight catches on 12 targets for 47 yards and ran the ball twice for 15 yards. To his credit, he kept playing when the game seemed over and even caught a two-point conversion on the next drive, but at what cost?
With the loss the Cowboys dropped to 3-5.