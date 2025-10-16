CeeDee Lamb Gives Promising Update on His Status for Week 7 vs. Commanders
CeeDee Lamb has missed the past three Cowboys' contests as he deals with an ankle injury, but it sounds like he's ready to return for Week 7 vs. the Commanders.
The receiver told reporters on Thursday that he could've even played last week vs. the Panthers, but wanted to be completely healthy before returning so he wouldn't have any limitations. He isn't expected to have any on Sunday vs. Washington.
Coach Brian Schottenheimer might be the most excited person on the Cowboys to have Lamb back on the field. He was seen posing with his receiver at practice on Thursday, which happens to be Schottenheimer's 52nd birthday. He called Lamb's return his birthday present, via Dallas Morning News's Joseph Hoyt.
Lamb suffered a high ankle sprain in the Cowboys' Week 3 matchup vs. the Bears, but luckily didn't land on the injured reserve list. Otherwise, Lamb would've missed at least four games before being able to return. He's returning pretty quickly for a high ankle sprain as those injuries typically keep a player out for four-to-six weeks, and he's returning after just four.
Through his first three games, Lamb recorded 222 yards. He's still looking for his first touchdown of the 2025 season.