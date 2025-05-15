Chargers Win NFL Battle of ‘Minecraft’ Schedule Release Videos vs. Colts
In the NFL's recent trend of creative schedule releases, the Los Angeles Chargers have indisputably been the best of the best. There was the 2021 PowerPoint and video call presentation. There were the anime videos in 2022 and 2023. And who could forget the popular video game Sims-themed release from 2024?
Clearly, the Chargers are the NFL's gold standard when it comes to schedule release videos, but they outdid themselves—and the Indianapolis Colts, who were unlucky enough to attempt the same idea as Los Angeles—with their 2025 schedule release on Wednesday.
The Chargers, with very real-looking graphics, went the video game route once again and took fans to a Minecraft world for their 2025 schedule release.
Complete with references and all, the Chargers' schedule release was a masterpiece.
The Colts, unfortunately, were riding a similar wavelength as the Chargers, and produced a Minecraft video of their own.
The dueling videos made the comparisons between the two inevitable.
This is undoubtedly just a tough break for the Colts social team. Had they not been going up directly against the Chargers, their schedule release video would have landed extremely well! Alas, when two groups come to the same idea independently, they are destined to be compared against each other.
And when it comes to the Chargers, if you come at the king, you best not miss.