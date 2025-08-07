SI

How Will Chargers Replace Rashawn Slater? Top Three Options With Left Tackle Out For Year

Justin Herbert's blindside protector tore his patellar tendon.

Mike Kadlick

Rashawn Slater is out for the 2025 season.
Rashawn Slater is out for the 2025 season.
The worst-case scenario came true for the Chargers on Thursday night.

Hours after left tackle Rashawn Slater was carted off the practice field with a non-contact leg injury, the team released a statement that he suffered a torn patellar tendon and will miss the entirety of the 2025 season.

It's a brutal blow for Los Angeles, who—with less than a month to go before Week 1—now has to find a new blindside tackle to protect quarterback Justin Herbert.

Luckily, despite the imminence of the situation, they have some options. Here are three ways the Chargers can replace left tackle Rashawn Slater in 2025:

Promote Trey Pipkins III to Starting Left Tackle

Trey Pipkins III
Trey Pipkins III has started 56 games in his NFL career.

On their unofficial preseason depth chart posted this week, L.A. listed Trey Pipkins III as the top backup at both left and right tackle. The 6' 6", 307-pounder has spent the entirety of his six-year NFL career with the Chargers and started 56 games with the club. The majority, however, were at right tackle.

If they want to stick with what they've got, Pipkins is the top in-house option.

Sign Free Agent Jedrick Wills

Jedrick Wills
Jedrick Wills spent his first five NFL seasons with the Browns.

Jedrick Wills is the top free agent offensive lineman available at this point in the NFL calendar. A former first-round pick of the Browns, the 26-year-old started 57 games at left tackle for Cleveland over the last five seasons and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2020.

Unfortunately, each of Wills' last two seasons were cut short due to injury, which may ultimately force the Chargers to steer clear.

Move Joe Alt to Left Tackle, Pipkins to Right

Joe Alt
Joe Alt was a left tackle at Notre Dame.

The best and most likely option for L.A. here is to move Joe Alt from right tackle to left tackle.

The 22-year-old has a history of playing on the blindside, having started 37 games there during his time at Notre Dame and being named a Unanimous All-American in 2023. After being drafted fifth overall by the Chargers last season, however, he was bumped to the right side with Slater manning the left.

In this scenario, Trey Pipkins III, listed as the Chargers' backup right tackle, would slide into Alt's void.

