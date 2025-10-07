Chargers Sign RB to Practice Squad With Both Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton Out
The Chargers are in major need of a running back after Najee Harris suffered a season-ending torn Achilles and then Omarion Hampton landed on the injured reserve with an ankle injury. To help solve that hole on the roster, Los Angeles signed Nyheim Hines to the practice squad on Tuesday, ESPN's Kris Rhim reported, giving him a chance to play this upcoming Sunday vs. the Dolphins.
Hines was with the Chargers this offseason before landing on the team's practice squad. After Week 1, Los Angeles released Hines and he's remained available since then. Now, he's back with the team.
Hines hasn't played in a regular season game since 2022 after suffering season-ending injuries in both '23 and '24. He's only started in 17 of the 81 contests he's competed in through his NFL career.
Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal are the only two running backs left on the Chargers' depth chart. Both Haskins and Vidal stepped into Sunday's game when Hampton left early. Haskins had five carries for 13 yards, while Vidal had four carries for 18 yards. We'll see who is named the starting running back on Sunday with Hines now potentially in the mix.