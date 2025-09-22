Najee Harris Injury Update: Chargers RB Out for Season With Torn Achilles
Najee Harris's first season with the Chargers is officially over after he suffered a torn Achilles in the team's Week 3 matchup vs. the Broncos. Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed the news on Monday.
Harris was carted off the field in Sunday's 23-20 win over Denver in the second quarter after suffering the non-contact injury.
This is unfortunate news for the Chargers offense and for Harris, as he was ready to break out with his new team after spending the past four seasons with the Steelers. Through three games, Harris had 15 carries for 61 yards.
Harris's future in Los Angeles remains up in the air now. The running back only signed a one-year deal with the Chargers back in March. Before this season, Harris had never missed an NFL game in his career—the Week 4 matchup vs. the Giants will mark his first.
It was a rough offseason for Harris, too, as he suffered a minor eye injury on July 4, causing him to miss training camp. He returned in time for the team's season opener in Brazil vs. the Chiefs.