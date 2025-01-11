Chargers Will Pay Tribute to Los Angeles Firefighters Ahead of Playoff Game vs. Texans
While the Los Angeles Chargers prepare for Saturday afternoon's wild-card game at the Houston Texans, their minds will be on their home city.
Firefighters continue working to contain the wildfires that broke out across Los Angeles County this week, including the massive Palisades fire which is at about 21,600 acres and the Eaton fire, which spans around 14,100 acres, per NBC Los Angeles.
The Chargers will be wearing shirts honoring the L.A. fire department on Saturday, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network shared.
The Los Angeles Rams will sport similar gear during warmups, and are selling Rams LAFD gear with profits going to charities supporting the fire department and American Red Cross.
While the Chargers are on the road for their playoff opener, the Rams were set to host the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. That game will now be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals, who helped the team and their families evacuate ahead of the game this week.
Chargers at Texans kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, while the Rams face the Vikings at 8 p.m. Monday.