What channel is Chargers vs. Lions? Time, TV streaming info for Hall of Fame Game

The Los Angeles Chargers are in action for the first time this season. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Hall of Fame Game.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are kicking off the NFL preseason slate with their matchup against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame Game.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will be welcoming Chargers legend Antonio Gates, and what better way to celebrate the tight end than having his team play in his honor?

Here's how you can catch all of the action of the first preseason game.

What channel is Chargers vs. Lions game on today?

TV Channel: NBC

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Where to watch Chargers vs. Lions on livestream

Chargers vs. Lions will be streamed on Peacock and Fubo

Chargers vs. Lions odds

According to BetMGM

Spread: -2 Lions
O/U: 33.5
ML: Chargers +118

There you have it. Now there is no reason to miss any of the action on Thursday night, in a game where players will be looking to make a statement. Remember, preseason is a battle for those looking to make the roster. Tonight will be the first test.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Jaret Patterson during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Jaret Patterson during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

