What channel is Chargers vs. Lions? Time, TV streaming info for Hall of Fame Game
The Los Angeles Chargers are kicking off the NFL preseason slate with their matchup against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame Game.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will be welcoming Chargers legend Antonio Gates, and what better way to celebrate the tight end than having his team play in his honor?
Here's how you can catch all of the action of the first preseason game.
What channel is Chargers vs. Lions game on today?
TV Channel: NBC
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Where to watch Chargers vs. Lions on livestream
Chargers vs. Lions will be streamed on Peacock and Fubo
Chargers vs. Lions odds
According to BetMGM
Spread: -2 Lions
O/U: 33.5
ML: Chargers +118
There you have it. Now there is no reason to miss any of the action on Thursday night, in a game where players will be looking to make a statement. Remember, preseason is a battle for those looking to make the roster. Tonight will be the first test.
