Rob Gronkowski reveals ultimate take on Chargers' Antonio Gates
Los Angeles Chargers legend Antonio Gates was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday, getting in on his second try.
Gates is unquestionably one of the best tight ends in NFL history, and another all-time great player at the position has recognized his greatness: Rob Gronkowski.
Following Gates' enshrinement, Gronkowski delivered a perfect take on the former Chargers superstar.
"He started making tight ends cool," Gronkowski said.
Gronkowski makes a good point.
RELATED: Derwin James sees red when talking about the Kansas City Chiefs
Gates entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2003, which was a time where tight ends were not viewed as the integral weapons as they are today.
Back at that time, you definitely had some great tight ends. Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten and Jeremy Shockey were terrific. Shannon Sharpe was still in the league, too.
But, for the most part, tight ends were typically utilized as auxiliary options and did not generally play a big role in offenses.
Gates played a major role in changing that.
The Kent State product made eight straight Pro Bowl appearances between 2004 and 2011, also earning three First-Team All-Pro selections along the way.
He notched a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns throughout his 16-year NFL career, going over 1,100 yards in each of those seasons.
Amazingly enough, Gates didn't even play football in college. He was a basketball player, but due to his size and incredible athleticism, he decided to change his path to become an NFL tight end.
Now, the 44-year-old will forever be immortalized in Canton.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers and Jim Harbaugh have each suffered on Super Bowl Sunday
Los Angeles Chargers warned to avoid this superstar WR
Derwin James sees red when talking about the Kansas City Chiefs
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh delivers bold message on Pete Carroll
Chargers get bad news about possible pursuit of NFL free agency's top name