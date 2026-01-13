Chargers fire Greg Roman, Mike Devlin in coaching staff overhaul

The Los Angeles Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

After an ugly playoff loss, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers decided to move on from both Roman and offensive line coach Mike Devlin, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Roman's offense looked lost in the playoff loss, with a New England Patriots player revealing after the lopsided game that Chargers players even felt that way. His history of struggles compared to modern NFL offenses despite quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and now Justin Herbert played a role.

RELATED: Candidates to replace Greg Roman if Chargers decide to fire offensive coordinator

Jim Harbaugh brought Roman with him when he took on the Chargers' job two years ago. But back-to-back postseason embarrassments with miserable showings against complex Houston and New England defenses forced this change.

Chargers players echoed frustrations with the offense after the playoff loss and during exit interviews the day after. Offensive lineman Mekhi Becton was a notable one, with Ladd McConkey and others bemoaning the offensive struggles.

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh might've spoiled a big Chargers change after playoff loss

To his credit, Roman had a brutally tough job in 2025. The Chargers went from the best offensive tackle duo in the NFL with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt to the likes of Trey Pipkins and Bobby Hart in the wake of their season-ending injuries.

Tack on the fact, too, that the Chargers front office didn't do Roman any favors on the interior by retaining center Bradley Bozeman without real competition. The big signing to help the area, Becton, was a massive bust.

And yet, the it falls on Roman to squeeze more out of what he's got, especially when the team invested a first-round pick in Omarion Hampton, second-round pick in Tre Harris and brought back Keenan Allen to pair with Ladd McConkey and former first-rounder Quentin Johnston.

More than anything, a failure to protect and help Herbert topped off this decision. As reporters like Pelissero and Ian Rapoport noted, the flops on the biggest stages weighed the heaviest:

For the #Chargers to win as many games as they did with the injuries, impressive. The Jim Harbaugh-Greg Roman tandem has proven to be among the most productive. For this to happen means Harbaugh realized major improvements were needed. https://t.co/3ROjF5fexD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2026

The Chargers won 11 games despite a slew of injuries on offense. Both starting tackles got hurt and they had 32 different O-line changes. But after another poor playoff showing, sweeping changes on offense. https://t.co/iBhoIRUlGe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 13, 2026

How big is this change for the Chargers?

Roman had been Harbaugh's only offensive coordinator at the NFL level. Now, 2026 will change that. The Chargers will undoubtedly look for a younger face with new ideas that meshes well with Herbert.

Keep in mind, too, that Harbaugh could very seriously lose defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to a head-coaching gig in the coming days and weeks, too.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Chargers will retain assistant offensive line coach Nick Hardwick:

One change the #Chargers won’t be making: Nick Hardwick remains as assistant offensive line coach. The longtime center has impressed in his start to his coaching career, and the team and Jim Harbaugh want him around to continue to develop in that role. pic.twitter.com/lE1Soaqvey — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 13, 2026

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Patriots player’s shocking comments should have Chargers firing Greg Roman

Justin Herbert, Andrew Luck comparisons fire up after Chargers' latest playoff flop

Chargers' offensive embarrassment should lead to organizational soul-searching

Omarion Hampton injury saga was a decoy for Chargers in playoffs vs. Patriots