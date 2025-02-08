LaDainian Tomlinson made Antonio Gates’ surprise Hall of Fame reveal unforgettable
Los Angeles Chargers great Antonio Gates was officially enshrined as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2025 class at NFL Honors.
Before that much-deserved reveal, though, Gates himself found out about it in a heartwarming fashion.
Fellow former San Deigo Chargers star and Hall of Famer LaDanian Tomlinson was actually the one to greet and reveal the news to Gates, as captured in a video provided by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
In the footage, Tomlinson kept it short and sweet: "It's my honor to welcome you to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025."
RELATED: Derwin James sees red when talking about the Kansas City Chiefs
Gates then took over, revealing a personal note about a recent personal loss.
"I just lost my dad, just buried my dad a week ago Saturday. He would always talk about being a competitor, being tough," Gates said. "Man, it's tough. Thank you."
The special moment:
Both men were then at the NFL Honors as part of Gates' unveiling:
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers and Jim Harbaugh have each suffered on Super Bowl Sunday
Los Angeles Chargers warned to avoid this superstar WR
Derwin James sees red when talking about the Kansas City Chiefs
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh delivers bold message on Pete Carroll
Chargers get bad news about possible pursuit of NFL free agency's top name