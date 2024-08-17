Chargers' Ladd McConkey Set to Make Preseason Debut
Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Ladd McConkey will make his debut in Saturday's preseason matchups with cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Rams.
Chargers fans have wanted to see McConkey compete since Los Angeles drafted him the in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, 34th overall. Saturday is a chance for McConkey to showcase his talent.
McConkey didn't compete in the Chargers' preseason opener versus the Seahawks but he was in uniform.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that he anticipates McConkey and his teammate Josh Palmer to get some reps at wide receiver.
The rookie suffered an injury that caused him to miss time at training camp, but before McConkey and Herbert were injured he was clearly the favorite weapon.
Following his chemistry on the field with Herbert, he is slated to be the No. 1 receiver. Chargers offensive coordinator shared his thoughts on McConkey's growth and mindset.
"I thought he was really coming on a couple weeks ago before he had to work through something," Roman told reporters. "And now he's back out there working his way back into it, really excited about that. I think it's got to be something that really just grows and grows and grows every day from now until the end of the season."
In scouting reports, McConkey was most notable for his speed as a route-runner, good change of direction, and posing a threat downfield. Throughout training camp, the former Bulldog displayed each of those qualities that impressed Roman.
"Obviously, a really good change in direction, understanding how to do things," Roman said. "The fact that he's so inquisitive about things is huge in terms of getting on the same page with the quarterbacks and the coaches. [He] asks the right questions, got a lot of really good movement skills, route running and he's working at it really hard."
Since McConkey is set to be Herbert go-to-guy, the rookie will have to fill the shoes of veteran receiver Keenan Allen.
Allen left the organization in the offseason. The Chargers had to juggle paying all of their stars and Allen was unwilling to take a pay cut.
Given the numerous accolades and records he's broken with the Chargers, it's understandable why he left Los Angeles.
Although Allen now plays for the Chicago Bears, fans will always remember him for his time in Los Angeles.
McConkey has an opportunity to become a legacy player for the franchise, but will have to play at a high level from the start.