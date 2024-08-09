Chargers' Quentin Johnston Appears to Be Battling For a Backup Position
The top three spots of the wide receiver room are getting closer to being fixed for the Los Angeles Chargers, but an ongoing competition at camp for spots in the back end of the group continues.
Rookie Ladd McConkey, DJ Clark, and Joshua Palmer are close to cementing their place as the Bolts wide receiver trio. As of late, McConkey has missed practice due to injury. His absence allowed Clark and Palmer to be the most consistent receivers throughout the summer.
The offseason brought several changes to the Chargers' offense, including the top two receivers finding new homes in the league.
Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, Simi Fehoko, and rookies Jaylen Johnson and Brenden Rice are all fighting for a spot on the roster. It's unknown how many receivers Los Angeles will decide to keep on the roster, making the wideout competition all the more intense.
Johnston was the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 draft. The Chargers hoped that Johnston would eventually replace Keenan Allen as the team's top receiver. His rookie season was full of dropped passes that have tormented the wideout into training camp.
As Allen and Mike Williams left the Chargers in the offseason, Johnston was slated to be one of Justin Herbert's consistent weapons but his poor performances throughout camp have allowed other receivers to outshine him.
Davis is the Chargers' primary kick and punt returner which secures his chances at making the final roster.
As for Fehoko, Rice and Johnson, all three wideouts are making the case to remain in Los Angeles
Rice was a seventh-round pick who has made several standout plays throughout camp.
"Especially as a rookie in training camp, I want to pile as much adversity on him as possible early because he'll come out the back end of it better, stronger, more prepared," Chargers Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said via the team's transcript. "He's doing a lot of really good things. Love his attitude, he can run all day.
"He's really working hard and really has a presence about himself out there," Roman added. "He's got a lot of work to do and that's what we're working on right now. We're trying to get combed through a lot of different things, but he's doing a really good job."
The battles for a spot on the roster and the No.4 receivekick-offr will continue as preseason contests kick off, but the Chargers could very well keep a whopping total of six receivers on the roster this year.