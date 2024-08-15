Chargers' Rashawn Slater Reveals Pro Advice He Gave Joe Alt
Los Angeles Chargers Rashawn Slater shared what advice he's given rookie tackle Joe Alt on Wednesday.
"I've just encouraged him to trust himself and play ball," Slater told reporters. "He's an incredibly talented tackle. He's going to have a great career and I see he's like a hungry guy. He wants to get better so obviously he's never satisfied."
Alt was the Chargers' first pick in the NFL draft, fifth overall. The Notre Dame product was the best tackle on the board and was the perfect fit for the new era in Los Angeles. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman view the offensive line as weapons and envision this year's group to be one of the most highly-touted units in the league.
In Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks, the rookie allowed just one quarterback pressure through 21 snaps. His pass protection was solid and he displayed his ability to clear lanes.
"He's like a sponge. I look over at him at meetings and you can tell he's racking his brain trying to soak everything up," Slater added. "He's a student of the game and that's how it should be."
Slater was the Chargers' first-round pick in 2021.
He was one of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded returning players for Los Angeles. His PFF grade was 76.6, he trailed behind teammates Khalil Mack (91.8), Justin Herbert (86.1), and Alohi Gilman (86.1).
The former Pro Bowler was hampered by injury throughout the last two seasons in Los Angeles. In 2022, Slater participated in just three games before tearing his bicep in Week 3. Although he played a majority of games in 2023, he battled an ankle injury that greatly affected his play.
Due to those injuries, Slater hasn't been able to put up numbers like he did in his rookie season. However, this season is Slater's opportunity to have a standout season if he can stay healthy.
Slater dealt with an injury in training camp but returned soon after. Now, he has the chance to play alongside a fellow first-round pick in Alt.
Standing at 6-foot-9, the rookie towers over mostly everybody but Slater praised his teammate's ability to utilize his length.
"Honestly, I tell him like 'Listen, dude, if I can do this, you can do this.' Because he's just so long," Slater said. "He's got long arms, he's got all these prototypical things. The sky is the limit."