Chargers Urged to 'Make A Big Move' with Dexter Lawrence Trade Demand Going Public

The NFL world was hit with a jolt of energy the day after Easter Sunday. Normally, the weeks leading up to the NFL draft are marked with news updates about prospect visits, what experts claim to be hearing in the lead-up to the draft, and nauseating hyper-speculation about draft prospects. News broke out of East Rutherford, New Jersey, that All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has officially requested a trade from the New York Giants.

The Los Angeles Chargers were immediately a team that many media members around the NFL connected to the possibility of trading for Lawrence. The Chargers currently have the second-most remaining effective cap space in the NFL, according to Over the Cap, and could easily fit Lawrence's contract into the roster. Los Angeles has kept themselves flexible and capable of making a big move.

The obvious connection between the Giants and Chargers are the head coaches Jim and John Harbaugh. John Harbaugh has just taken over the reigns in New York and inherited a tenuous situation with Lawrence and his contract. The Giants and Lawrence have been in contract discussions every off-season for now the past three years.

There was hope that with a new regime coming to town that a deal would be within reach but as evidenced by Lawrence's trade demand, those talks have not progressed well.

ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday.



Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract… pic.twitter.com/WUSTNxmeGh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2026

The Chargers defense

For the first two years of the Harbaugh era in Los Angeles, former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter managed to get the most out of veterans and cast off defensive linemen with the help of talented defensive line coach Mike Elston.

The Chargers have beefed up their defensive line and committed more resources, including an extension for Teair Tart, added third-round pick Jamaree Caldwell, and brought in veteran Dalvin Tomlinson this offseason.

The Chargers lost Jesse Minter to a head coaching role with the Baltimore Ravens and replaced him with one of his proteges in Chris O'Leary who has only one year of coordinating experience under his belt at Western Michigan University.

Do the Chargers need to make a big move on the defense to bolster their group and give O'Leary a better chance at success in his first year at the helm of an NFL defense? Many figures in NFL media believe so.

Senior writer at The Athletic, Ted Nguyen, who covers the Raiders, urges the Chargers to be in on Lawrence and make a big move.

Chargers should be in on Dexter Lawrence. Plenty of cap space and they need to make a big move. — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) April 6, 2026

There are two factors that may prevent a move like this from happening for the Chargers. The first is the trade compensation. Los Angeles has only five picks in the upcoming draft so any package would likely include pick swaps and possibly dip into 2027 capital.

The other factor is the underlying reason why Dexter Lawrence is requesting a trade. He will want a new deal that pays him like one of the top interior defensive linemen in the NFL. When he initially signed his extension, he was third in the NFL in average annual value, just two years later, he now sits tied for 11th.

Potential Trade Package

Asked around the league and the general consensus appears to be that IF the Giants were willing to trade Dexter Lawrence the return would be in the range of late first-round pick to second-rounder. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 6, 2026

ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan, who covers the Giants, suggests Lawrence could potentially be traded for a late first-round value. The Chargers could accomplish this by offering a pick swap with the Giants.

Giants get: Pick 22, pick 86, 2027 3rd round pick

Chargers get: Pick 37, pick 105, Dexter Lawrence

Rich Hill Model Value Chart: 253pts (22nd pick)+ 49 (86)- 162 (37)- 32 (105)= value of 108pts (approximately the value of the 50th pick overall with a 2027 third round pick to bring total value to a high second round pick.

This would be an interesting maneuver by the Chargers and the Giants. John Harbaugh likely doesn't want to trade one of the best players on his roster but this is a potential solution to the tough spot the Giants find themselves in.