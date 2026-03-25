Chargers Obvious Dream Fit for NFL Free Agency's Top Remaining Name

The Los Angeles Chargers still need receiving help. With Keenan Allen still a free agent and the group lacking a big playmaker, the Chargers need to decide whether spending a sizeable amount on a new weapon is worth it.

Truth be told, now two weeks into free agency, the Chargers could be able to snag a top option for less than expected. Jauan Jennings was thought to have robust market once free agency began, but he still remains unsigned with April on the horizon. With the Bolts in need of a new weapon, Jennings could be the perfect option.

When listing the perfect free agent signings for NFL teams with the most cap space, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report believes the Chargers and Jennings are a great fit. Seeing as how the Chargers desperately need a reliable boundary receiver, a signing would make sense.

Chargers tabbed as perfect fit for Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jennings, a former seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, has carved out quite a career for himself. Jennings is 2 years removed from a career season where he had 975 yards and 6 touchdowns. 2025 saw a dip in production to 643 yards, but put up a career-high 9 touchdowns in the process.

"L.A. needs a reliable boundary target—a sure-handed chain-mover Herbert can rely on," Davenport wrote. "A replacement for longtime Charger Keenan Allen. Enter sixth-year veteran Jauan Jennings. The longer the 28-year-old stays on the open market, the more his asking price comes down. And the more that price tag decreases, the more sense it makes for the Chargers to reunite Jennings with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel."

Davenport is correct in saying that the longer Jennings remains on the market, the lower his price will become. Spotrac has his average annual value set at $22.6 million, with a projected deal worth $67,843,323 over three years. With the initial wave of free agency long gone, teams obviously don't view Jennings as a $22+ million per year receiver.

New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel could vouch for Jennings' services, as he coached him for two years with the Niners. It really does seem like a perfect match, but is Joe Hortiz willing to open up the checkbook for Jennings?

The Chargers' biggest free agent contract was worth $30 million over three years to new center Tyler Biadasz. While Jennings likely won't hit that $22 million per year number, he'll still command an amount that would likely make the Chargers uncomfortable.

It'll be interesting to see if a signing comes about.