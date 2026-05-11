Chargers Schedule Release Leaks: Rumored Opponents and Dates

The NFL schedule release comes at an interesting time for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Those Chargers have been under the spotlight for a big free-agent signing to help Justin Herbert in Mike McDaniel’s hyped offense.

But the Chargers have been a little polarizing after the heavy praise Jim Harbaugh received for even going to get McDaniel in the first place, mostly due to conservative cap spend and one controversial draft pick.

But the Chargers have been to the playoffs both years under Harbaugh and nearly swept the AFC West last year, so the arrow remains up.

Here’s a live-updating look at the NFL schedule release leaks and what we know so far.

NFL schedule release leaks, rumors, news for Chargers

Jim Harbaugh | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This will be updated as more information becomes available.

Chargers 2026 opponents at NFL schedule release

Chargers’ 2026 home opponents:

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Houston Texans

Chargers’ 2026 road opponents:

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL schedule release: What we know

The Chargers will play the AFC East and NFC West in 2026, alongside their usual AFC West divisional games. This year, they get one more road game than homestand.

Per the NFL, the official schedule release will happen Thursday, May 14, with coverage starting around 7:30 p.m. ET. Ticket presales start around that time.

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