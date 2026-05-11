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Chargers Schedule Release Leaks: Rumored Opponents and Dates

The NFL schedule release looming has rumors, leaks and news making the rounds. Here's a live-updating tracker.
Chris Roling|
Apr 27, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; A microphone with the Los Angeles Chargers logo at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; A microphone with the Los Angeles Chargers logo at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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Los Angeles Chargers

The NFL schedule release comes at an interesting time for the Los Angeles Chargers

Those Chargers have been under the spotlight for a big free-agent signing to help Justin Herbert in Mike McDaniel’s hyped offense. 

But the Chargers have been a little polarizing after the heavy praise Jim Harbaugh received for even going to get McDaniel in the first place, mostly due to conservative cap spend and one controversial draft pick

But the Chargers have been to the playoffs both years under Harbaugh and nearly swept the AFC West last year, so the arrow remains up. 

Here’s a live-updating look at the NFL schedule release leaks and what we know so far. 

NFL schedule release leaks, rumors, news for Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This will be updated as more information becomes available.

Chargers 2026 opponents at NFL schedule release

Chargers’ 2026 home opponents:  

  • Denver Broncos
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • New York Jets
  • New England Patriots
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Houston Texans

Chargers’ 2026 road opponents:  

  • Denver Broncos
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL schedule release: What we know

The Chargers will play the AFC East and NFC West in 2026, alongside their usual AFC West divisional games. This year, they get one more road game than homestand. 

Per the NFL, the official schedule release will happen Thursday, May 14, with coverage starting around 7:30 p.m. ET. Ticket presales start around that time.

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Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

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