Chiefs Agree to Deal With Former 49ers Tackle to Protect Patrick Mahomes's Blindside
The Kansas City Chiefs have a tall task in front of them this offseason. After watching Patrick Mahomes get flattened over and over by the Philadelphia Eagles in an embarrassing Super Bowl loss, the front office's biggest priority was to strengthen the offensive line. They've moved pieces around already, trading one guard in Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears and franchise-tagging the other, Trey Smith.
On Monday, with free agency's early negotiating period beginning, the Chiefs found a left tackle as the revamp continued. Multiple reports announced Kansas City had agreed to a deal with former San Francisco 49ers left tackle Jaylon Moore worth $30 million over two years.
Moore, 27, was taken by the Niners in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Western Michigan. He's started 12 of 55 possible games for San Francisco in his first four years in the league; last year Moore was in the starting lineup for a career-high five games.
There are likely still moves coming from K.C. as the franchise dumps resources into protecting Mahomes. It seems, though, that the Chiefs believe Moore has more to offer as a starter.