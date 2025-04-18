Report: Chiefs ‘Actively’ Looking to Trade Up in First Round of NFL Draft
We're a little less than a week out from the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, and the prevailing belief is that—considering the strength (or lack thereof) of this year's class—few teams, if any, will be trying to trade up.
Except the Kansas City Chiefs, that is.
In a buzzy draft preview published Friday morning, ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller reported that the Chiefs are "actively looking" to trade up in round one.
Such a move "would likely be for a long-term offensive tackle solution," Miller wrote. "I heard the goal would be to move in front of the Houston Texans (No. 25) and the Los Angeles Rams (No. 26) if the Chiefs like a specific left tackle still on the board."
Notably, Miller did mention just sentences prior how he also believes it will be "very difficult for a team to find value in moving up this year." Unless you're the Pittsburgh Steelers looking to get a quarterback, "there simply aren't enough blue-chip prospects at money positions in this class worth paying high draft capital to land," he wrote.
So Chiefs, do with that what you will.
If K.C. does opt for such a move, it will be one of just a few outside moves for the team this free agency period. Indeed, aside from signing left tackle Jaylon Moore, the team has had a pretty quiet offseason thus far, as Miller noted. We'll see soon if they plan to ramp things up for the draft.
Though the Chiefs cruised to their third Super Bowl appearance in as many years in February, the team's dramatic loss highlighted some flaws in their offensive line. Trading up could allow for the acquisition of, say, top-ranked OT Josh Simmons, whom Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano has going to the Texans with the 25th pick.
Otherwise, Manzano at this stage predicts the Chiefs using their 31st pick to select Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Round 1 begins Thursday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET.