Chiefs' Andy Reid Had Some Comical Parenting Advice for Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid had some funny parenting guidance for his quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The 29-year-old superstar and his wife Brittany just welcomed their third child—a daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes—but, per Reid's logic, babies #4 and #5 could be following close behind.
"Yeah, I think he does great with it. He came in as Patrick 2PM, now he's Patrick 3PM," Reid said of Mahomes' ability to do it all as a father, per radio host Steve Walls. "Once you have three, four and five are easy. That's what I told him. You made three, add a couple more, we'll talk," the coach went on, with a laugh.
Reid would know a thing or two about that as the father of five kids himself. But Mahomes might not be looking to grow his family any further; on Tuesday, he said he felt pretty good with just three for now, but could still change his mind down the line.
Will a Patrick 4PM prove Reid right? Only time will tell.