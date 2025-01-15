SI

Chiefs' Andy Reid Had Some Comical Parenting Advice for Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes and his wife Brittany just welcomed their third child.

Brigid Kennedy

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. / Matt Foster / Twitter / Screenshot
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid had some funny parenting guidance for his quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The 29-year-old superstar and his wife Brittany just welcomed their third child—a daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes—but, per Reid's logic, babies #4 and #5 could be following close behind.

"Yeah, I think he does great with it. He came in as Patrick 2PM, now he's Patrick 3PM," Reid said of Mahomes' ability to do it all as a father, per radio host Steve Walls. "Once you have three, four and five are easy. That's what I told him. You made three, add a couple more, we'll talk," the coach went on, with a laugh.

Reid would know a thing or two about that as the father of five kids himself. But Mahomes might not be looking to grow his family any further; on Tuesday, he said he felt pretty good with just three for now, but could still change his mind down the line.

Will a Patrick 4PM prove Reid right? Only time will tell.

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management).

