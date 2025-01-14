Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Was Dialed Into Playoff Football During Birth of Third Child
Life has been treating Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pretty well lately as the three-time Super Bowl champ just welcomed his third child during his team’s playoff bye week.
Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, announced the birth of their newborn daughter, Golden Raye, by sharing a sweet photo on social media on Monday. Their family of four now becomes one of five, with 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and 2-year-old son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.
Mahomes spoke about his big family news in a team press conference on Tuesday and revealed he was actually watching the weekend’s wild-card round matchups on television during Golden’s birth.
“I’m just supporting, you know, Brittany crushed it. It’s been cool to welcome another baby girl in our family and see how my other kids react to her,” Mahomes told reporters on Tuesday (at the 13:50 mark). “It was cool that football was on TV when I was in the hospital, so I got to watch a little bit. Brittany was kind enough to let us watch football as she was getting ready to give birth to our second daughter.”
Mahomes happily added that he was good with three children for now but could change his mind down the road.
In return for his wife’s kind gesture, Mahomes could help ease the stress by stringing together some dominant wins for the Chiefs this postseason, which is something he talked about on Christmas Day.
The Chiefs’ first playoff test will come this Saturday when they host the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in the divisional round.
“It was cool that we got the bye just ‘cause you can kind of really focus on being at the hospital, being in the moment,” continued Mahomes. “It’s a special moment that a lot of dads and moms have experienced, and you don’t forget about that kind of stuff. So I was glad I was able to be there and support in the best way I can.”