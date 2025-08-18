Andy Reid Provides Update on WR Hollywood Brown As He Returns to Practice
The Chiefs got some promising news ahead of the team's final preseason game of the year: wide receiver Hollywood Brown returned to practice on Sunday and Monday.
Brown has been out since July 29 after he suffered an ankle injury during practice. Chiefs fans were worried about Brown's status after he suffered a sternoclavicular injury on the first offensive snap of the preseason in 2024, causing him to miss the entire regular season. He returned in the postseason, playing in all three of Kansas City's playoff games.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid provided an update on Brown during his Monday press conference, sharing that he isn't sure about Brown's status for Friday's preseason game vs. the Bears.
"We'll see how he progresses through this thing," Reid said. "It's not a matter of want. He wants to do it. He's taking it slow, and we don't want any setbacks."
Based on Reid's response, there's a good chance Brown will sit out on Friday too for precautionary reasons. But, the Chiefs plan to play their 2025 starters in the game, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes. So, Mahomes may want Brown out their to get some more practice in before the regular season starts since their time together was cut short last year and this preseason.