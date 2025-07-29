Chiefs Receivers Hollywood Brown, Skyy Moore Suffer Injuries During Training Camp
Tuesday's Chiefs training camp session was an eventful one, but not for good reasons.
Two players left the practice early because of injuries. Coach Andy Reid later disclosed that receiver Hollywood Brown has an ankle injury, and receiver Skyy Moore has a hamstring injury. Additionally, receiver Xavier Worthy suffered a head injury, but it doesn't sound too serious. Both Brown and Moore were spotted being driven off the practice field for further evaluation.
The severity of the injuries hasn't been released yet, so keep an eye out for any additional information on the two receivers. Regardless, this isn't great news for Chiefs fans.
Brown can't seem to catch a break, though. His 2024 season was riddled with injuries, limiting him to two regular season games. He did compete in all three postseason games for the Chiefs, though. The Chiefs re-signed him to a one-year deal for the '25 season, so they hope his status isn't in jeopardy after Tuesday's injury.
Moore barely competed last season because of a core muscle injury that sidelined him for most of the fall. Worthy, though, led all Kansas City wide receivers with 638 yards and six touchdowns.
These injuries all come on the same day that a fight occurred during the Chiefs' practice. Kansas City rookie offensive tackle Josh Simmons was caught on camera throwing a punch at fellow rookie Ashton Gillotte after a play was over. Following the whistle, Gillotte had grabbed Simmons's jersey and shoved him before Simmons threw a punch at Gillotte's head. Gillotte hit Simmons back, prompting other Chiefs players and Reid to break up the fight.