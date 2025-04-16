When Will the 2025 NFL Schedule Be Released?
The NFL calendar is never-ending. While the 2024 season concluded with February's Super Bowl—a dominant 40-22 Philadelphia Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs—we rolled into the scouting combine just two weeks later, followed by free agency, and next Thursday, we're onto the NFL draft.
2025 football, here we come.
Speaking of 2025 football, the next big event following the draft is the NFL's schedule release. While each team's home and away opponents for next season have already been determined, the league unveils its 272-game regular season schedule—with dates, times, and locations—on a given date in the spring and like everything else they do, turns it into an over-the-top event.
So when will the 2025 schedule be released? We have your answer.
The 2025 NFL schedule is set to be released around May 15, according to an article from Front Office Sports citing an interview with NFL VP of broadcast planning and scheduling Mike North.
"Somewhere in the May 13, 14, or 15 range is probably still our target," North told the It’s Always Gameday in Buffalo podcast.
What Is Unique About the 2025 NFL Schedule?
The 2025 NFL schedule will include the following unique aspects, features, and quirks:
- Thursday, September 4th is set to be the league's NFL Kickoff Game, hosted by the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles—though their opponent is still TBD.
- A record seven international games will make up the league's International Series, including trips to Berlin, Ireland, and Spain.
- Three Thanksgiving Day games.
- A third contest on Christmas Day, with Amazon set to host a primetime game on top of Netflix's double header.
- The expansion of the league's flex-scheduling rules regarding Thursday Night Football.
Get ready, NFL fans. Football is truly just around the corner.