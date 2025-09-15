Chiefs’ Chris Jones Thought Eagles Committed ‘Multiple’ Penalties on Tush Push Plays
The Eagles beat the Chiefs, 20-17, in a Super Bowl rematch showdown at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and after the game a lot of talk centered around their controversial tush play that they once again used to their advantage many times in the win.
The biggest problem with the play centered around what looked like the Eagles getting away with obvious false start calls. The play is hard enough for defenses to stop but it becomes even more difficult when some of Philadelphia's offensive linemen beat the snap and are able to start pushing before Jalen Hurts even gets the ball.
Here's one of those plays that had Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt in disbelief:
Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones was asked after the game about the Eagles getting away with some missed calls. While he tried his best to avoid being fined for ripping the refs, he did say that the Eagles got away with a few false starts.
"Sometimes you can’t get all the calls right," said Jones, who had a heated moment with Hurts in the closing seconds of the game. "Just because we see it, sometimes the official is 15, 20 feet away and sometimes they can miss those small things. We think [they] jumped multiple times but an official didn’t see it so it wasn’t called and we’ve just got to go and play the next down."
When asked if the Chiefs had seen tape before the game of the Eagles moving before the snap on tush push plays, Jones said:
"It happens. People jump all the time. If the officials see it they’ll call it. I don’t think they saw it those few plays and we didn’t get a call."
It was clear on Sunday that the refs missed a number of calls on the play that should have been made. And it's now clear that talk about the tush push is only going to become more of a storyline going forward, especially if the defending champs keep getting away with what should be obvious penalties.