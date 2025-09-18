Mics Caught Chiefs Star DT Cursing About Eagles’ Tush Push During Loss
The Chiefs lost at home to the Eagles last Sunday in a Super Bowl rematch that the football world is still talking about days later because of one play that the defending champs ran over and over again with success.
That play? The controversial tush push, of course.
While analysts, former coaches and many others have spent a ton of time arguing about whether or not it should be allowed, Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones spent some time during the loss yelling at his teammates about the tush push.
His frustrated message was a simple one: “They ran the same play seven f------ times!”
Here's that moment from NFL Films, which also showed Saquon Barkley yelling: "Everybody knows what’s coming. It don’t f------ matter!"
That video also had fans sounding off about the tush push:
The Eagles host the Rams this Sunday in a big NFC showdown. It will be interesting to see how many times they break out the tush push in that one, and if the refs will call it differently after missing a number of false starts last week by the Eagles.