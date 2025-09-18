SI

Mics Caught Chiefs Star DT Cursing About Eagles’ Tush Push During Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Chiefs DT Chris Jones was fuming on the sidelines during last Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
The Chiefs lost at home to the Eagles last Sunday in a Super Bowl rematch that the football world is still talking about days later because of one play that the defending champs ran over and over again with success.

That play? The controversial tush push, of course.

While analysts, former coaches and many others have spent a ton of time arguing about whether or not it should be allowed, Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones spent some time during the loss yelling at his teammates about the tush push.

His frustrated message was a simple one: “They ran the same play seven f------ times!”

Here's that moment from NFL Films, which also showed Saquon Barkley yelling: "Everybody knows what’s coming. It don’t f------ matter!"

That video also had fans sounding off about the tush push:

The Eagles host the Rams this Sunday in a big NFC showdown. It will be interesting to see how many times they break out the tush push in that one, and if the refs will call it differently after missing a number of false starts last week by the Eagles.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

