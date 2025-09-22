Chiefs' Chris Jones Had Blunt Response to Potential Russell Wilson Jersey Swap
The Chiefs finally got their first win of the season in a wonky 22-9 victory over the Giants on Sunday night, by the end of which New York fans were pretty much calling for quarterback Russell Wilson's head.
Speaking postgame, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones nearly added insult to Wilson's injury when he spoke, perhaps too honestly, about his interest in a potential jersey swap with the Giants QB, who went 18 for 32 and 160 yards with two interceptions during the outing.
For context, Jones had apparently asked Wilson for a swap before, but the trade never happened. So pressed Sunday on whether he attempted again in light of the convenient match-up, Jones had a blunt answer in response: "I don't even want it. It's all good. I don't want it," he said, as Melissa Stark raised her eyebrows in surprise.
However, he went on to explain that, "over time, you kind of understand that, 'Nah, I don't even want it. It's love and war.'"
Watch that below:
Though the moment itself is a touch sus, it does sound like Jones is less salty about the non-swap and has instead realized that it all boils down to competition. Still, it was a funny moment to watch live on TV.