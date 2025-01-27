Chiefs' Steve Spagnuolo Made a Bold Play Call on Game-Sealing Stop vs. Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl, where they'll look to secure the first-ever three-peat in NFL history. They got there thanks in part to an outstanding play call from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
On an absolutely crucial fourth-and-5 after the two-minute warning, Spags dialed up a corner blitz against Josh Allen, leaving the quarterback minimal time to operate in the pocket and forcing him to chuck up an off-balance pass down the middle of the field.
The corner blitz blew up the Bills' play, and despite Dalton Kincaid nearly coming down with the ball, the Chiefs successfully forced a turnover on downs, enabling them to regain possession and run out the clock for the win.
Here's a look at the play:
Sending so many rushers was certainly a risky call. Had Allen been granted just a bit more time, he may have been able to find an open receiver.
NFL fans saluted Spagnuolo for his fearless call which helped shut the door on a Buffalo comeback.
What a call from one of the best in the business.