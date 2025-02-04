Chiefs' DeAndre Hopkins Reveals the Special Significance of His Outfit for Super Bowl
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their next Super Bowl appearance, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been in his feels.
It's the league vet's first visit to the Super Bowl across 12 seasons in the NFL and in his first season with the Chiefs, whom he joined in October of this year. After the team won the AFC Championship at the end of January, Hopkins thanked the franchise for giving him an opportunity despite his age and league tenure. On Monday morning, he shared an inspirational message online, encouraging his fans to "don’t give up, work hard, keep believing," because you could end up on the big stage, just like him.
And on Monday night, he continued his string of heartwarming moments by revealing the special meaning behind the outfit he plans to wear the game on Sunday.
"My dad died in 1992 and he left me a couple things, and one of the things that he left me was a mink jacket," Hopkins told reporters during Super Bowl opening night, following a question from former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall. "And so I always said I would wear that mink jacket to my wedding, or to the Super Bowl, whichever one happened first. And so obviously I'm not married so I'm gonna wear my daddy's mink jacket, dawg."
The wide receiver appears visibly emotional as he's speaking, and even gets up for a hug with Marshall at the end.
The receiver had a pretty solid debut in K.C. after a trade from the Tennessee Titans in the middle of the season. Starting with his first appearance on Oct. 27, he racked up 422.5 receiving yards and four touchdowns across 10 games played. Things have been a bit quieter in the postseason, where he's caught just one pass for 11 yards, but perhaps a big day is coming on Sunday.