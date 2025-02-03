DeAndre Hopkins Posts Inspirational Message to Fans Ahead of His First Super Bowl
DeAndre Hopkins is full of gratitude as he prepares to compete in his first career Super Bowl this Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.
Hopkins shared an emotional message after the Chiefs' AFC championship win, thanking the team for giving him a shot when other teams doubted him.
On Monday, Hopkins, who will be playing in his first Super Bowl, continued that sentiment by tweeting a message to young fans inspiring them to not give up on their dreams.
"To all the kids out there living in small towns, in small houses, with single parents. To the kids who see violence, who see loss, who don’t get the resources they deserve, but who still have big dreams. Know that I was a kid in your exact shoes and this week I’m playing in the Super Bowl. Don’t give up, work hard, keep believing. Where you start doesn’t determine where you end up," Hopkins wrote.
It took 12 years, four teams and five playoff appearances for Hopkins to reach the Super Bowl, so it's clear he didn't give up, even though he may have felt discouraged many times in his career.
In his first season with the Chiefs, Hopkins caught 41 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season. He will compete in New Orleans alongside his Chiefs teammates who are trying to make history by becoming the first NFL team to win three Super Bowl titles in a row.