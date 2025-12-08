ESPN NFL Analyst Used Prop Comedy to Declare Death of Chiefs' Dynasty
The Chiefs could only muster 10 points against the Texans on Sunday night and fell to 6-7 on the year after another crushing defeat. While it is still technically possible for Patrick Mahomes & Co. to run the table and make the playoffs, they'll need a copious amount of outside help. And considering how things have gone to this point, putting together four consecutive wins may in of itself be too tall a task.
As Kansas City's hope flickered away, the universal feeling was that these were the final embers of the Chiefs' dynasty. Cris Collinsworth punctuated the moment with a snapshot of how this story's likely final chapter played out and the Chiefs themselves to have a sober grasp of the situation.
But as we all know, nothing is official until a former lineman works with a prop department to drive home the point with a tremendous sight gag.
Which is exactly what ESPN's Damien Woody did on Monday morning's Get Up.
Woody reached under the desk and produced a fork befit for the BFG while saying "stick a fork in the Chiefs, they are done."
"The version of the dynasty is over," he continued. "It's been a hell of a run but the Chiefs have been playing with fire now for about two to three years. They have. We've been in this studio countless times talking about some of the Chiefs teams, they don't look right. The pulled out squeakers and all these other things and it's come to a head this year. Guys aren't making plays and play that are there to be made, they're just not making them. They're not good enough."
Those not distracted by the comically large eating utensil should really focus on the last sentence of Woody's take. Kansas City simply does not seem good enough. Certainly not good enough to run the table in one-score games.
Playing with fire is only fun until it burns. For the Chiefs, it feels like that has finally happened.