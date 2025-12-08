Cris Collinsworth Blasted Travis Kelce, Chiefs Stars at End of Crushing Loss to Texans
The Chiefs were dealt a devastating blow Sunday night as they fell to the Texans at home, 20-10, in a game that they had to win to keep keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Now Patrick Mahomes and Co. are 6-7 and will need a lot to go their way over the last four games just to maybe have a chance of making the postseason.
The way they lost to the Texans was pretty brutal, as they didn't look like the team we've grown used to seeing in recent years. In key moments their best players just couldn't come through. On a big fourth down deep in their own end Rashee Rice couldn't hold on to a pass from Mahomes that would have given them a big first down with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Then a few minutes later Kelce not only couldn't hold on to a very catchable ball from Mahomes but he ended up basically handing the Texans an easy interception that seemed to ice the game with just over three minutes left.
Cris Collinsworth was on the call for NBC and he didn't hold back on Kelce and the Chiefs after that costly miscue.
"Kelce had his hands on it and basically hands it back to [Azeez] Al-Shaair off his own helmet who’s there to make the play," Collinsworth said. "And the season is being defined by miscues from the stars. I mean Rashee Rice, Kelce, Mahomes looking up off the ground. The decision by Andy Reid. All of that has played into this potentially knocking the AFC champs out of realistic playoff possibilities."
Collinsworth continued by honestly breaking down the failures by the biggest names on the Chiefs.
"The faces of champions are really struggling to comprehend what is happening to this football season," he said. "Their talent is there. Yes, they had a lot of injuries on this offensive line but by my estimation that’s not what happened tonight. It wasn’t a breakdown of the offensive line. It was a breakdown across the board of the people that have made this franchise great over the past decade."
Here's that analysis from Collinsworth:
Here was that failed fourth down play by Rice that led to a go-ahead TD by the Texans:
The Chiefs, who have been to five of the last six Super Bowls and have played in seven straight AFC championship games, now need some miracles down the stretch or they will be watching the playoffs from home.
If this is the end of their impressive run, it was wild to see so many of their best guys come up short when the team needed them the most.
A look at the Chiefs' remaining schedule.
The Chiefs will host the Chargers in an AFC west rivalry game this coming Sunday at Arrowhead. They then travel to Nashville to face the Titans before then hosting Broncos on Christmas. They wrap up their season with a road game against the Raiders.
Week
Away Team
Home Team
Date, TIme
15
Chargers
Chiefs
Dec. 14, 1 p.m. ET
16
Chiefs
Titans
Dec. 21, 1. p.m. ET
17
Broncos
Chiefs
Dec. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET
18
Chiefs
Raiders
Jan. 4, TBD