Chiefs Engaged in Trade Discussions Surrounding Star Guard Joe Thuney
The Kansas City Chiefs are engaged in trade discussions surrounding their star offensive guard Joe Thuney, according to a report from Diana Russini of the Athletic.
The Chicago Bears are one of the teams interested in acquiring the veteran, who is a four-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and the Chiefs.
Thuney spent the first five seasons of his career with the Patriots, where he was a key part of the offensive line on New England's Super Bowl LIII-winning team. He was also named second-team All-Pro for the first time in his career during the 2019 season.
Thuney left in free agency following the 2020 season and signed a five-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs. Since arriving in Kansas City, he's been named first-team All-Pro twice, including last season, and second-team All-Pro once.
The 32-year-old is in his prime and will certainly be highly sought after on the trade market.