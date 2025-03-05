SI

Chiefs Engaged in Trade Discussions Surrounding Star Guard Joe Thuney

It appears Thuney's time in Kansas City is coming to an end.

Mike McDaniel

The Kansas City Chiefs are engaged in trade discussions surrounding star guard Joe Thuney.
The Kansas City Chiefs are engaged in trade discussions surrounding star guard Joe Thuney. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are engaged in trade discussions surrounding their star offensive guard Joe Thuney, according to a report from Diana Russini of the Athletic.

The Chicago Bears are one of the teams interested in acquiring the veteran, who is a four-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and the Chiefs.

Thuney spent the first five seasons of his career with the Patriots, where he was a key part of the offensive line on New England's Super Bowl LIII-winning team. He was also named second-team All-Pro for the first time in his career during the 2019 season.

Thuney left in free agency following the 2020 season and signed a five-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs. Since arriving in Kansas City, he's been named first-team All-Pro twice, including last season, and second-team All-Pro once.

The 32-year-old is in his prime and will certainly be highly sought after on the trade market.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL