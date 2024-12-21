Chiefs' Hollywood Brown Looked All the Way Back During Start of Arrowhead Debut
Kansas City Chiefs fans received some incredible news ahead of Saturday's game versus the Houston Texans—not only would quarterback Patrick Mahomes be playing in the contest (he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 15), but so would wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, whom the Chiefs' acquired on a one-year deal during the offseason.
Brown, who was intended to bolster the KC's receiving corps, suffered a sternoclavicular joint injury on the first play of the preseason and has been unable to play since then.
So, of course, given Kansas City's tight margins of victory these past few weeks, all eyes were on the receiver's Arrowhead Stadium debut. And so far, things have been going quite well.
For one, Brown was reportedly welcomed into the stadium with a "very nice ovation," per The Athletic's Nate Taylor.
And then, Brown made his first catch as a Chief off a dart from Mahomes, successfully converting the fourth down. That drive would eventually end in a touchdown.
Brown then had another snag roughly midway through the second quarter.
There's plenty of game left, but so far, Brown is looking all the way back.