Patrick Mahomes Leaned on Familiar Face to Help Him With Injury Rehab
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start vs. the Houston Texans on Saturday. It’s a welcome bit of news for the organization after the three-time Super Bowl MVP suffered an ankle injury following an awkward tackle during the fourth quarter of the team's 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.
While there was some speculation, helped along by the words of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, that Kansas City might lean on backup Carson Wentz on a short week, Mahomes made it clear to reporters that his plan was to attack his rehab.
As it turns out, a familiar face helped the Chiefs quarterback to do just that, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport detailed on Saturday before kickoff of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
According to Rapoport, Mahomes worked with Chiefs athletic trainer Julie Frymyer, who had helped him prepare and rehab through a high ankle sprain he suffered in the divisional round of the playoffs in January of 2023.
"He did treatment and rehab early in the morning and at night," Rapoport said. "He got treatment while watching film ... So a little bit of multitasking. Had his final treatments at 5 p.m. last night and 7 a.m. this morning ... Then again 9:30 last night, so double treatments yesterday."
"When the players were off yesterday, he was in. It has been all hands on deck for Mahomes."
Mahomes played through pain during the 2023 postseason, leading the Chiefs to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Title game, then to a Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, a game in which he re-aggravated the injury.
Frymyer, an assistant athletic trainer for the Chiefs since 2018, was highlighted in the Netflix docuseries Quarterback, which detailed the integral role she played in Mahomes's rehab during the 2023 playoffs.
Mahomes even credited Frymyer in a January 2023 post onto his account on X (formerly Twitter).
"Julie WAS the reason i was the guy i was on the field today! It takes everyone but she lead the charge all week!!! Now let’s get Super Bowl ready!!"
The Chiefs hope Frymyer's efforts have a similar impact on Mahomes, who is dealing with a similar injury, in 2024. Kansas City (13-1) is looking to fend off the Buffalo Bills for possession of the AFC's top seed when they take on the Texans (9-5).