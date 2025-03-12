Chiefs Make Significant Changes to Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones's Contracts
The Kansas City Chiefs have demonstrated apparent aggression early this offseason in the free-agent market, and they have reportedly tweaked two of their stars' contracts to facilitate their moves.
According to a Wednesday morning report from Field Yates of ESPN, the Chiefs have restructured the contracts of defensive tackle Chris Jones and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The reworks reportedly will save Kansas City $49.4 million against the salary cap in 2025.
As noted by Yates, the Chiefs' early free-agent agreements include cornerback Kristian Fulton and offensive lineman Jaylon Moore. Kansas City also has reportedly scooped up ex-San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell.
The Chiefs are in the process of a minor retool after a 40–22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX—though "retool" may be a stretch given Kansas City's sterling 15–2 regular season record.
If the team is able to procure a bonafide impact free agent, it will seemingly have Jones and Mahomes to thank.