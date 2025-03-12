SI

Chiefs Make Significant Changes to Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones's Contracts

Kansas City reportedly tweaked two of their stars' pacts.

Patrick Andres

Chris Jones and Patrick Mahomes embrace after the Chiefs' 27–20 win over the Vikings on Oct. 8, 2023.
Chris Jones and Patrick Mahomes embrace after the Chiefs' 27–20 win over the Vikings on Oct. 8, 2023. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs have demonstrated apparent aggression early this offseason in the free-agent market, and they have reportedly tweaked two of their stars' contracts to facilitate their moves.

According to a Wednesday morning report from Field Yates of ESPN, the Chiefs have restructured the contracts of defensive tackle Chris Jones and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The reworks reportedly will save Kansas City $49.4 million against the salary cap in 2025.

As noted by Yates, the Chiefs' early free-agent agreements include cornerback Kristian Fulton and offensive lineman Jaylon Moore. Kansas City also has reportedly scooped up ex-San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell.

The Chiefs are in the process of a minor retool after a 40–22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX—though "retool" may be a stretch given Kansas City's sterling 15–2 regular season record.

If the team is able to procure a bonafide impact free agent, it will seemingly have Jones and Mahomes to thank.

