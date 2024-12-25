Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Had One of the Most Improbable Completions of NFL Season
Patrick Mahomes did it again.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, during the club's Christmas Day game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, was forced to scramble out of a collapsing pocket and had to improvise, resulting in one of the most improbable completions of the NFL season.
On a third-and-11 in the first quarter, Mahomes escaped the pocket to his left and with two Steelers defenders closing in on him, backhand-flipped the ball to Chiefs running back Samaje Perine.
On the surface level, it seemed like a play that Mahomes had made multiple times in his career. What made the play so improbable is the fact that Perine, who had made contact with Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen, was rolling around on the ground and couldn't see where his quarterback was when Mahomes decided to flip the ball to him.
This second camera angle shows Perine hitting the turf moments before Mahomes flips him the ball.
Mahomes is off to a fast start, having already fired two touchdown passes in the first half.