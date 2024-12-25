SI

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Had One of the Most Improbable Completions of NFL Season

Chiefs running back Samaje Perine was on the ground when Mahomes backhand-flipped the ball to him.

Tim Capurso

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles and looks downfield to running back Samaje Perine during a Christmas Day game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles and looks downfield to running back Samaje Perine during a Christmas Day game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Screengrab Twitter @jessenewell
Patrick Mahomes did it again.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, during the club's Christmas Day game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, was forced to scramble out of a collapsing pocket and had to improvise, resulting in one of the most improbable completions of the NFL season.

On a third-and-11 in the first quarter, Mahomes escaped the pocket to his left and with two Steelers defenders closing in on him, backhand-flipped the ball to Chiefs running back Samaje Perine.

On the surface level, it seemed like a play that Mahomes had made multiple times in his career. What made the play so improbable is the fact that Perine, who had made contact with Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen, was rolling around on the ground and couldn't see where his quarterback was when Mahomes decided to flip the ball to him.

This second camera angle shows Perine hitting the turf moments before Mahomes flips him the ball.

Mahomes is off to a fast start, having already fired two touchdown passes in the first half.

Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

