Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Addresses Idea He's Underpaid Relative to Other Top Quarterbacks
When Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes inked a 10-year, $477 million contract extension in the summer of 2020, it reset the quarterback market. The deal remains one of the most lucrative in the history of sports.
However, in terms of average annual value, Mahomes's contract has been surpassed several times over by other quarterbacks. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers are all making $55 million annually.
What does Mahomes make of this development, in the news once again after new deals for Love and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins? Not much, according to the man himself.
"Not necessarily," Mahomes said when asked if he thought he was underpaid via Nick Shook of NFL.com. "I think we do a great job of managing my money, to be able to pay me a lot of money and keep a good team around me. I know we've kind of restructured it a couple of times and got the cash flow up in certain spots and certain years."
The Chiefs have yet to feel significant strain from Mahomes's large salary, given that they own the last two Super Bowl championships.
"It's about having a good dialogue, good communication with the front office, with ownership. We've done that here," Mahomes said. "And as we've been able to allow me to be a highly-paid guy while at the same time build a great team around me."