Chiefs’ Pregame Travis Kelce Tweet Did Not Age Well After Super Bowl Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered one of the most crushing losses in Super Bowl history in Sunday's 40-22 blowout defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. After weeks of anticipation leading up to the big game, Patrick Mahomes and Co. couldn't keep up with a high-flying Eagles offense, and the game got away from the Chiefs from the very start.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a usual postseason stalwart, finished with only four catches for 39 yards as Kansas City's offense sputtered in the first half and never found its groove in the second.
Prior to kickoff, the Chiefs social media team shared a fired-up video of Kelce walking off the field during warmups as boos rained down from Eagles fans. Kelce raised his hand and taunted them with the "keep talking" gesture.
That combined with the caption, "It's Killa Trav Time," did not age well at all after the loss.