SI

Chiefs Star Chris Jones Got Superstitious Meatballs From Coach's Wife Yet Again

Another Super Bowl, another round of meatballs for Jones from Steve Spagnuolo's wife.

Liam McKeone

Chris Jones has been key to every Chiefs' Super Bowl win so far, and he's been powered by homemade meatballs
Chris Jones has been key to every Chiefs' Super Bowl win so far, and he's been powered by homemade meatballs / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs will appear in their third consecutive Super Bowl on Sunday, and their fourth in the last five seasons. Among many other things, this means every core player on the roster's oddities has been examined under a microscope and reported to the general public over and over again.

One of those oddities involves Chiefs star defender Chris Jones. Jones has been a crucial part of the defensive line in each of K.C.’s three Super Bowl wins to this point, and made huge, game-changing plays when the Chiefs needed him the most. And at this point, it has become legend that he's powered by meatballs.

Specifically, meatballs made by Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's wife.

ESPN first reported back in 2021 that Maria Spagnuolo's homemade meatballs were a superstition for Jones, and he's eaten them before the Super Bowl ever since the Chiefs' first win following the 2019 season. For anybody worried about this year, worry no more—Jeff Darlington was delighted to report for the four-letter network on Sunday that Jones had gotten his meatballs from Mrs. Spagnuolo.

Critical reporting by Darlington and even more critical cooking by Spagnuolo. Chiefs fans are surely glad she followed up again this year.

Jones is very superstitious; he shared with ESPN in the initial meatball story that he never changed his game gloves during a 2018 sack streak even though they wound up smelling like a "dead animal" by the end. So if he's got the meatballs then the Chiefs can be reasonably confident he'll have a big day.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL