Chiefs’ Chris Jones Says Steve Spagnuolo Has a ‘WTF’ Blitz Ready for Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs won a thrilling AFC championship game to earn a spot in the Super Bowl for the fifth time in the last six years. The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32–29 thanks to a huge fourth down stop on perfectly timed cornerback blitz call by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
In order for the Chiefs to three-peat Spagnuolo is going to have to have another great performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have Saquon Barkley and the number one scoring offense in the postseason.
According to star defensive lineman Chris Jones, Spagnuolo is up to the task and may even have something crazier ready to dial up in the Super Bowl. Via CBS Sports:
"I would tell y'all something but it's part of the game plan so I can't really say too much," Jones said. "But we just had that what the f--- moment like two days ago. Like what is going on, what are you doing kind of thing."
To put it like that it sounds like Jones is describing something out of a sports movie. Like Spagnuolo has figured out a way to line up a safety in the Eagles backfield or he's somehow going to have the kicker blitz. Sort of a defensive version of the Annexation of Puerto Rico, if you will.
Hopefully, we get a chance to see this "what the f---" play on Sunday.