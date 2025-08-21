Chiefs Trade Skyy Moore to 49ers Amid Wide Receiver Injury Woes in San Francisco
The Chiefs and the 49ers have made a trade ahead of the 2025 regular season.
According to multiple reports, Kansas City is sending wide receiver Skyy Moore and a 2027 seventh-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.
The deal comes amid a surplus of attrition in the 49ers' wide receiver room. Star pass catcher Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered last October, Jauan Jennings is dealing with a calf injury, Jacob Cowing a hamstring, and Jordan Watkins a high ankle sprain. Additionally, DeMarcus Robinson—who the team signed this past offseason to a two-year, $9.5 million contract—is facing a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
Moore now heads to San Francisco after three subpar years with Kansas City. The 24-year-old, drafted out of Western Michigan in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, has failed to eclipse 250 yards in a season, has hauled in just two career touchdowns, and missed the final 11 games of the '24 campaign with a core muscle injury.
He'll now look to rebound as he moves from one of the most innovative offensive play callers in Andy Reid, to one of similar caliber in Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers open the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.