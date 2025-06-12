Coach Spagnuolo's First Impression of Travis Kelce
We all know Steve Spagnuolo, affectionately known as "Spags", as the all-star defensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, but his coaching career started long before he got to KC. He's been coaching in the league since 1999 and has been making an impact on every team he's been on.
Funny enough, Spags did start his NFL coaching career alongside Andy Reid, but as a part of the Philadelphia Eagles, serving as the linebackers and defensive backs coach while Reid was the head coach.
Spagnuolo also had stints with the New York Giants, St. Louis Rams, New Orleans Saints, and the Baltimore Ravens. No matter what team he was a part of, he always put his all into making sure the defense was the best that it could be.
When asked by former Eagles' center Jason Kelce what his first impression of his brother was (Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce), he gave two different responses:
"The first impression would've been having to defend him and that was like what a headache," said Spagnuolo on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. Now we gotta go against this guy? I think the one game when I was in New York I think I got fortunate because one of your wideouts didn't play. We put like 3 guys on Travis Kelce. At least doubled, might've been tripled...We weren't gonna let 87 beat us."
Spagnuolo was referring to his time as the DC for the Giants in 2015. Back then, he was gameplanning against the Chiefs, not for them. Spagnuolo had a lot of respect for Kelce, even though he was just a young player in his second season as a pro.
"But then when I got to meet him here, listen, I'm not saying this because you're sitting here, Trav," Spagnuolo said. "But, you're one of the purest, down-to-earth megastars that anybody could ever meet."
Kelce went on to respond to the whole-hearted message, showing high praise to his coach.
"You're the best," Travis Kelce said. "That means the most coming from you, coach."
"Don't ever change, you're the real deal, I know you won't," Spags responded.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story on Kelce again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.