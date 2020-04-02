Arrowhead Report
Chiefs unveil 2020 NFL Draft hat

Tucker Franklin

The 2020 NFL Draft, which was originally set for Las Vegas, is just around the corner, and the Kansas City Chiefs officially have their cap design. 

In a completely new style, each team’s hat will have a base color of black with its logo outlined, “inspired by the iconic neon signs of Las Vegas,” according to New Era. 

2020 chiefs hat.jfif

The silicone Chiefs logo on the front panel will be accompanied by the team slogan “Chiefs Kingdom” embroidered in a neon script on the right side. The NFL shield dons the back of the hat.

If the design looks familiar, it’s because this is how much of the sports world first saw the much-maligned new logo of the Los Angeles Rams. Though the full logo has still received plenty of criticism, this draft hat version probably didn’t do the Rams any favors.

For last year’s draft hats, New Era integrated local flags and symbols of the home team into each team’s hats. The Chiefs’ design faced heavy criticism on the internet when they first leaked.

No player wore the 2019 draft design as the Chiefs gave up their first-round pick for defensive end Frank Clark. This season, Kansas City currently has the 32nd overall pick in the draft and, barring a trade, we could see this design hit the stage — or perhaps the conference call. 

The new designs have been a welcome change from last year’s caps. The Chiefs have been fortunate when it comes to the layout of their draft hats over the years. In 2018, New Era put each team’s slogan front and center as “Chiefs Kingdom” was predominantly displayed the cap. 

In 2017, a “Liquid Chrome” logo graced the hat as a large logo was printed onto the bill.

chiefs 2017 draft hat

A lackluster layout in 2016 forced the designers at New Era to get creative with its successors. The 2016 design featured a red poly crown with a dark heather grey visor.

chiefs 2016 draft hat.jfif

What do you think about the 2020 design? Did they get it right? Let us know in the comment section below. Plus, you can purchase the new hat here.

